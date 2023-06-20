Toronto police are looking for three suspects in connection with a stabbing at a TTC subway station on Tuesday that left one person injured.

Police said the suspects boarded a bus at Castle Frank Station and one of them struck one person in the face without provocation.

When the victim asked the bus driver for assistance, another suspect allegedly brandished a knife and struck the victim twice before stabbing them.

The suspects then fled the area.

Police arrived to locate the victim suffering from minor injuries.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, five-foot-eight and wearing a green zip-up sweater, black backpack and green pants.

The second suspect is believed to be a white female, five-foot-four, with shoulder-length wavy hair. She was last seen wearing green shorts and a black zip-up sweater.

The third suspect is a white male, five-foot-eight, with a thin build and curly hair. He was wearing a black-hooded sweater, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.