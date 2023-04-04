Toronto police are looking for three suspects after one person was stabbed while trying to help another person who was being assaulted at York University last week.

The incident happened on campus on the evening of March 29.

Police said three unknown males approached a male victim and demanded him to hand over his jacket.

The three males then allegedly assaulted the victim, but he was able to flee from them.

Shortly after, the victim saw the three males approach and assault another person.

When he went to help the second victim, he got stabbed, police said. He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police released photos of the three male suspects, who are believed to be between 20 and 25 years old.

One of them is described as six-foot-tall, clean shaven, weighing 180 lbs with a short black afro. He was last seen wearing a shiny black puffer jacket, blue pants and black running shoes.

The two other suspects are believed to be five-foot-seven, clean-shaven and weighing 150 lbs. with short black spiky hair. One was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, grey sweatpants and black shoes with white soles, while the other had a brown puffer jacket, black shirt, grey sweatpants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.