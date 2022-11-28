Three teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a stabbing inside a Scarborough high school that left a 17-year-old student with critical injuries.

The incident happened on Nov. 14 at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute near Danforth Avenue and Birchmount Road, shortly after 3 p.m.

Police say they located a Grade 12 student in the office of the school suffering from an apparent stab wound. Paramedics transported the 17-year-old male to hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The high school was temporarily placed on a lockdown following the incident.

A day after the stabbing, Toronto Mayor John Tory said he would have a meeting with various stakeholders to discuss concerning school violence.

On Monday, police said they made three arrests in connection with the stabbing.

Three teens, two 14-year-olds and one 17-year-old, have each been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

Their identities cannot be released under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three suspects were scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Tory held the aforementioned meeting with the Toronto District School Board and Toronto Police Services Monday morning to discuss “troubling” youth violence in the city.

Following the meeting, Tory said the city has committed to increased cooperation with the TDSB when it comes to addressing violence.

“Specifically, the City will work with the school board to prioritize schools that require enhanced youth programming, mental health and well-being supports as well as food security initiatives in schools,” Tory wrote in a statement on Monday.

“We also committed to increased cooperation in responding to violent incidents, increased access and partnerships with local community-based organizations and the City, and to increased information sharing,” he added.

The stabbing at Birchmount Park happened just two weeks after a fatal shooting outside Woburn Collegiate Institute on Halloween. An 18-year-old male was killed and a second teen was injured in that shooting.

There was also another stabbing outside of Birchmount Park this past spring, which left a teen seriously injured.

Anyone with information on the latest stabbing is being asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).