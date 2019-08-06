Three teens in custody after stabbing in Bowmanville
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this file photo.
Codi Wilson , CP24.com
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 10:46AM EDT
Three teens are in custody after police say a 20-year-old man was stabbed in Bowmanville on Friday night.
The incident occurred in the area of Longwrth Avenue and Swindell Street shortly after 11 p.m.
Investigators say the 20-year-old victim was found suffering from serious injuries after he was stabbed during an altercation with a group of suspects. He was taken to a Toronto-area hospital in critical condition.
The suspects fled but were later located with the assistance of a police helicopter.
Two 15-year-olds and 17-year-old, who are all from Clarington, were charged with aggravated assault and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose. They cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The have been released and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Anyone with new information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.