

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





Three teens are in custody after police say a 20-year-old man was stabbed in Bowmanville on Friday night.

The incident occurred in the area of Longwrth Avenue and Swindell Street shortly after 11 p.m.

Investigators say the 20-year-old victim was found suffering from serious injuries after he was stabbed during an altercation with a group of suspects. He was taken to a Toronto-area hospital in critical condition.

The suspects fled but were later located with the assistance of a police helicopter.

Two 15-year-olds and 17-year-old, who are all from Clarington, were charged with aggravated assault and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose. They cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The have been released and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with new information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.