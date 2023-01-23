Three TTC employees have reportedly been attacked by a group of youths on a bus in Scarborough, police say.

The alleged assault took place near Kennedy and Merrian roads at around 3:35 p.m.

Police say that there are reports that a group of 10 to 15 youths attacked the uniformed employees before fleeing the area.

ASSAULT:

Kennedy Rd + Merrian Rd

3:35pm

- Reports a group of 10-15 youths attacked 3 uniformed TTC employees on a bus

- The youths fled the area

- Unknown injuries

- Police are on scene investigating#GO177290

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 23, 2023

It is not clear whether any of the victims sustained injuries as a result of the attack.

The incident comes just days after a TTC bus operator was shot at with a BB gun while taking over a bus in the area of Markham Road and Progress Avenue. The employee did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of that incident.

Last month, a TTC operator was also assaulted and robbed by a masked male while on duty at the Long Branch Loop in Etobicoke. That incident prompted the union representing TTC workers to speak out and call on the TTC “to do more to prevent all forms of violence towards transit workers.”

“Any violent attack on a worker at their job is a tragedy. The fact that they happen again and again is a catastrophe,” the union said in a statement to CP24.com at the time.

