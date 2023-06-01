Three-vehicle collision in Vaughan leaves one woman dead
Police are investigating a fatal collision in Vaughan.
Published Thursday, June 1, 2023 9:47PM EDT
A woman has died following a three-vehicle collision in Vaughan on Thursday night.
York Regional Police say the crash occurred on Pine Valley Drive, north of Major MacKenzie Drive.
A female occupant in one of the vehicles was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police say.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the collision is unknown.
The Major Collision Bureau is investigating.