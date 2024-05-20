Three-vehicle crash in Vaughan, Toronto man charged with impaired driving
An impaired driver has been arrested and charged following a three-vehicle collision that happened on Sunday, May 19, 2024. (Arlyn McAdorey / CP24)
Published Monday, May 20, 2024 9:38AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 20, 2024 9:47AM EDT
A 35-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with dangerous and impaired driving following a three-vehicle collision Sunday night in Vaughan.
According to the OPP, the collision happened at 11:30 p.m. on Highway 400 and Teston Road. Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the crash.
One man, a 35-year-old from Toronto, has been arrested and charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and blood alcohol level over 80 milligrams.. In addition to those charges, police say that his vehicle has been impounded for seven days, and he is facing a 90-day licence suspension.
Sunday night at 11:30 PM, #AuroraOPP officers responded to a 3-vehicle collision #Hwy400SB & Teston. 3 people to hospital, minor injuries. 35 yr old male, Toronto arrested & charged #DangerousOperation, #Over80 & #ImpairedDriving #90DayLicenseSuspension & #7DayVehicleImpound.^nm pic.twitter.com/8JbnydwVQv— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 20, 2024