Toronto could see up to 50 millimetres of rain in a single hour sometime Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto and much of Ontario, warning the city could experience winds gusting up to 90 km/hr. It also said that locally, heavy rainfall of about 50 millimetres could fall “within one hour.”

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the weather agency said. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

As of 2:30 p.m. there is a 70 per cent chance of showers in Toronto, as well as a risk of a thunderstorm. The risk of rain goes down to 60 per cent in the evening.

The city is also under a heat warning, as Toronto experiences a high of 26 C on Tuesday, feeling like 34 C with the humidex.

The heat warning covers the following three days, with Environment Canada saying that hot and humid conditions are expected throughout the week.

“These high temperatures will combine with high humidity to result in humidex values near 40 each day. High temperatures Friday may also reach the upper twenties with humidex values again approaching 40,” the warning says.

The weather agency recommends drinking plenty of water and staying indoors if possible.