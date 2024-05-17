Thunderstorms may kick off long weekend weather but sunshine in the forecast
People eat lunch on a hot day in Toronto on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Friday, May 17, 2024 6:20AM EDT
Torontonians may see a bit of unsettled weather to kick off the first long weekend of the summer.
Environment Canada says there is a risk of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon in the city, which will see a high of 20 C on Friday.
The rain is expected to wrap up on Friday evening before more humid conditions arrive on Saturday.
The national weather agency is calling for cloudy skies and a high of 22 C on Saturday, but it will feel closer to 26 with the humidity.
Beautiful weather is on tap for the rest of the long weekend, with sunshine and daytime highs of 24 C on Sunday and 25 C on Monday.
The warm, sunny weather will continue into Tuesday before rain, cloudy skies, and seasonable temperatures round on the rest of the work week.