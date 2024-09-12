TIFF pauses screenings of documentary about Russian soldiers due to 'significant threats'
People walk by a Toronto International Film Festival sign on the opening day of the 49th TIFF in Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White
Published Thursday, September 12, 2024 4:59PM EDT
The Toronto Film Festival says it has been forced to pause the screenings of a documentary about Russian soldiers this weekend, citing “significant threats to festival operations and public safety."
TIFF initially said it was not pulling “Russians at War” from its programming despite a protest this week against the documentary. Ukrainian officials have said the film amounts to Russian propaganda, which the Canadian-Russian director has denied.
