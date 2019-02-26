Tim Hortons opens first location in China, offering salted egg yolk timbit
A Tim Hortons coffee shop is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, June 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 8:45AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 26, 2019 8:58AM EST
TORONTO -- Tim Hortons has opened its first restaurant in China, in the People's Square in Shanghai.
The Canadian restaurant chain expects there will be 1,500 locations opened across China over the next 10 years.
The Shanghai Tim Hortons is the first in China under an exclusive master franchise joint agreement signed last year with the Cartesian Capital Group.
The new location will serve many of the chain's traditional offerings as well as some new food and drink options unique to the Chinese market.
In addition to different tea flavours and new hot espresso drinks, Tim Hortons will offer a new salted egg yolk timbit.