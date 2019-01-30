

Web Staff , CP24.com





Today marks the ninth annual Bell Let’s Talk Day and several politicians, well-known Canadians, and stars have taken to social media to get the message out about mental health.

Today Bell will donate $0.05 to Canadian mental health initiatives for every text message sent on Bell’s mobile network, for every tweet and retweet using hashtag #BellLetsTalk, for every video view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video on social media, and for every use of the Bell Let’s Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter.

Here is a look at the reaction to Bell Let’s Talk Day on social media:

Hello everyone! It’s #BellCause #BellLetsTalk day that started about an hour or so ago and goes through the next 20+ hours until tomorrow midnight PT. Use both hashtags for a double whammy. If you want you can mute the hashtags ���� https://t.co/Vz18g29AK9 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 30, 2019

Today is #BellLetsTalk Day in Canada & for every tweet & retweet using the #BellLetsTalk hashtag, @Bell will donate 5¢ to mental health initiatives across the country. Share this video & let’s make mental health a part of the conversation. pic.twitter.com/aD1YjUyjg7 — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 30, 2019

It's January 30 and #BellLetsTalk day is here! Lets work together to end the stigma and spread the word of support around mental illness. #PRP pic.twitter.com/Z3usCq16Qi — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) January 30, 2019

It’s #BellLetsTaIk day. Your #TTC is a leader in recognizing and addressing mental illness and suicide by subway. https://t.co/gdOnGrfYip — Brad Ross (@bradrossTO) January 30, 2019

It’s #BellLetsTalk and

this year is huge as Bell is

looking to crack the $100 million mark!

It’s so easy to help...

Tweet or retweet using ➡️ #BellLetsTalk

Use The Bell Let’s Talk Filter

Or Watch The Bell Let’s Talk Day Video — Kate Beirness (@KateBeirness) January 30, 2019

It’s #BellLetsTalk day! 1 video view = 5 cents to mental health initiatives. Take a look ⬇️ https://t.co/CQ9pRxBfG7 — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) January 30, 2019