A toddler and a 40-year-old were killed in a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. residence Friday morning, as police announce an arrest in what they're describing as a "targeted" incident.

Officers responded to the home on Casa Nova Drive, in the area of Major MacKenzie Drive and Weston Road, in the city’s Woodbridge neighbourhood just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Police said four victims were located inside the home at that time with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were transported to hospital, one of whom had life-threatening injuries.

In an update Saturday, police said two-year-old Marcus Vu and 40-year-old Thi Trang Do died as a result of their injuries. Police have not confirmed which individual died in hospital and which died at the scene, but the body of an adult appeared to be removed from the home on Friday.

Police said the two other victims are in stable condition.

41-year-old Toronto resident Van Viet Duong has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

York Regional Police said the accused is believed to be known to the victims, though the relationship was not disclosed. The incident is believed to be targeted, police said.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, and to anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from Casa Nova Drive around the time of the incident,” police said in a news release.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto on Friday, one area resident said he initially heard 10 gunshots. After a brief pause, he said he heard five-to-six more.

Another resident said he saw who he believed to be the suspect leaving the scene.

“He came walking down the driveway, hopped into this car…drove right through where we’re standing and took off up [Davos Road],” he said.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, CP24 has learned that vehicles in the driveway of the home were set on fire on Christmas Day. Police couldn’t comment on that specific incident, but said “any other calls that may have been related to this house” will be part of the investigation.

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca issued a statement after news of the arrest broke, saying he was "fed up with criminals who have no regard for human life."

Thank you to @YRP for making a quick arrest in yesterday's Woodbridge shooting.



Gun crime is an abomination and I'm fed up with criminals who have no regard for human life.



"We need tougher laws and stricter sentences, and we need dangerous criminals to stay behind bars," he wrote in a post to X.

“We need tougher laws and stricter sentences, and we need dangerous criminals to stay behind bars,” he wrote in a post to X.

In a previous statement, Del Duca said it had been a “difficult week” for Vaughan residents, pointing to a shooting in the Vaughan Mills parking lot Tuesday evening that left a woman dead.

With files from Joshua Freeman