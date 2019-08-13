

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A one-year-old girl is in serious condition and three other people suffered minor injuries when a home in Brampton exploded on Tuesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Cottrelle Boulevard and Humberwest Parkway at 1:26 p.m. for reports that a home had exploded.

Chopper 24 spotted the home on Herdwick Street with a section of its side shorn off, exposing rooms inside.

The toddler, believed to be less than two years old, was rushed to hospital in serious condition and three others were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor burns. Police originally described her as being five years old, but later said she was nearly two.

Police said the occupants of both neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the blast has not been determined.

“We’ll be investigating the scene together and we will update once we have something,” Const. Iryna Yashnyk said.

Mike Ross of the Office of the Fire Marshal said it is still too early to say cause the explosion.

"We are still considering everything," said Ross.

He said the explosion likely originated somewhere in the basement.

Ross said they will be at the scene for at least two more days.