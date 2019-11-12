

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A toddler who was struck by an air conditioning unit that fell from a building in Scarborough on Monday has died in hospital, police confirm.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Lawrence Avenue East, near Mossbank Drive, shortly before 4 p.m. to assist a young girl who had been injured.

Police say a woman was entering the complex with her three children when an AC unit came out of the window of an eighth-floor apartment.

The AC unit, police say, landed directly on woman’s two-year-old daughter.

The girl’s two siblings, who are ages five and seven, witnessed the tragic incident.

The injured toddler was rushed to hospital in critical condition but police confirmed Tuesday that she has since died of her injuries.

Police are searching for witnesses and are reviewing surveillance footage to try and determine the sequence of events.

No charges have been laid and police say the investigation is ongoing.