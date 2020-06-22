Toronto and Peel Region will be allowed to enter Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan this Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford confirms.

Ford said as of 12:01 a.m. on June 24, Toronto and Peel Region will join almost every other region of Ontario in entering Stage 2, which allows additional businesses and facilities, including restaurant patios, barbershops, salons, shopping malls, and public pools, to reopen.

The rest of the GTA was allowed to move to Stage 2 on June 19.

"Ontario is heading in the right direction because everyone is doing their part," Ford said at a news conference on Monday afternoon. "We are seeing the trends go the right way."

Ontario reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest number of new cases over a 24-hour period since the end of March.

The only region in the province that will remain in Stage 1 is Windsor-Essex, which continues to trace an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 among migrant farm workers.

"We have to come up with a solution and it is not fair to all of the people outside the farming community," Ford said of the situation in Windsor. "It’s not fair to the people of Windsor and Essex. I feel sorry for them. I really do. They want to get back to work."

Mayor John Tory told CP24 earlier on Monday that he was "optimistic" that Toronto would be given the green light this week.

The province has seen a decline in case growth in recent weeks along with a drop in virus-related hospitalizations.

Ontario reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 today, with 36 new cases in Toronto, 44 in Peel Region, and 32 in Windsor-Essex.

Tory said people will need to be cautious and continue to follow physical distancing guidelines when the city does enter Stage 2.

"There were some things that happened over the weekend that are a bit of a lesson for us in terms of what we should not be doing when we move to Stage 2," he said, referencing a party that occurred at Cherry Beach on Saturday night.

"People have to take some personal responsibility," Tory said. "I understand the fact that a lot of the venues where people would normally be on a warm Saturday night in the summer are closed and the reopening will help with that."

He added that there is a sense of "invincibility" among some young people.

"People have to decide that if they don't want to see another uptick in the cases and another shutdown that they have to stop doing this," Tory said.

Ford is expected to speak at Queen's Park at 1 p.m. alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, and Labour Minister Monte McNaughton.