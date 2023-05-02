A Toronto area man has been charged after he allegedly refused to pay for services from a sex professional, police said.

A news release issued by Durham police Tuesday said 32-year-old Janarthanan Sathianthan has been charged with three counts of theft under $5,000 and three counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration.

The charges have not been proven in court.

In February 2023, investigators say they became aware of a male who had communicated with a sex professional in the Durham Region.

The suspect allegedly agreed to meet the female for the purpose of having sex, but following intercourse refused to pay for the services.

During the investigation, police say one other woman came forward and reported two similar incidents involving the same suspect.

Sathianthan has been released on an undertaking.

A 32-year-old male is facing charges in relation to the purchase of sexual services from three different sex professionals.



See full release here: https://t.co/gf4EB9D1N4 pic.twitter.com/iS6sMk23Fp — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 2, 2023

BEDFORD DECISION

Durham police reminded the public in their news release of the Bedford Decision made in 2013 by the Supreme Court of Canada, which ruled that many Canadian laws in relation to prostitution were considered unconstitutional.

“The laws changed to provide a layer of safety for those involved in the sex trade however, the purchase of these services continues to be illegal,” the service said.

Investigators say the sex trade is still considered a high-risk lifestyle and point those involved in the industry to the Durham Region Human Trafficking Coalition where a number of free resources are available.

Police believe there could be additional victims and are appealing to anyone who may have had contact with the suspect and experienced similar incidents to contact them at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.