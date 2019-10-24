

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a Toronto-area real estate agent is facing multiple charges in connection with a “large-scale” bank fraud.

According to police, the suspect was operating a business under the name “Grange Real Estate Inc. Brokerage” and in August, counterfeit deposits were made into a business account amounting to more than $2.9 million.

After the deposits were made, police say, several transactions involving transfer, credit, and bill payments were made at various bank branches.

Officers said they were alerted to the fraud earlier this month and charges were subsequently laid against a Toronto realtor, identified as 50-year-old Dwight Grange.

He has been charged with fraud over $5,000, attempted fraud over $5,000, and uttering forged documents.

Police allege that officers also located a quantity of narcotics during the execution of a search warrant and Grange, along with a 49-year-old woman, were subsequently charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the Toronto Police Service’s Financial Crimes unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.