Professional baseball returns to Toronto next month and the Blue Jays are introducing a new type of ticket for fans eager to check out the redesigned Rogers Centre.

The $20 all-in “Outfield District Ticket” announced on Saturday is available for all home games starting April 11 when the Jays take on the Detroit Tigers for their 2023 season home opener.

And while you won’t get a reserved seat or space with the ticket, you will get access to the new areas included in the stadium’s $300-million renovation, which started last year.

“Blue Jays fans will immediately notice a dramatically different Rogers Centre when they enter for the 2023 season, and those changes will only become more pronounced as they enjoy live music, curated food and drink menus, and get up-close to game action,” Toronto Blue Jays, Executive Vice President, Business Operations, Anuk Karunaratne said in a news release.

“The new Outfield District Ticket is perfect for fans who want more than a baseball game, with the opportunity to try out every new ballpark experience.”

Outfield District Ticket holders, as well as anyone else with a standard ticket, can watch the game from five “district neighbourhoods” and new “social spaces.”

Those include spaces like Park Social (located in the left field of the 500 level), where guests can find food truck-style bites and comfortable places to hang out while watching the game and The Catch (in the right field of the 100 level), which features “unprecedented views” from above the visitors’ bullpens.

The Blue Jays also shared images of their renovation progress on Saturday, including the new seats in the 500 level, which haven’t been replaced since the arena opened in 1989.

The baseball club announced their renovation plans in July of last year with the goal of transforming the city’s beloved stadium into a world-class ballpark.

A second set of renovations is slated to begin in the 2023-2024 offseason and will include upgrades to the 100 level infield, field level premium clubs and social spaces, and clubhouses and player facilities.

Tickets can be purchased here.