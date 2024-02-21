“It’s beginning to look a lot like baseball.”

That’s the message attached to a recent video update on the Toronto Blue Jays $300-million Rogers Centre renovations.

In the short video posted to social media on Tuesday, a camera pans across freshly-laid grass on the diamond, which now includes 3,000 fewer square-feet of foul territory.

The video is a far cry from the video posted by the team five days earlier, which shows an almost unrecognizable baseball field covered in concrete and heavy construction equipment.

Earlier this month, the team shared a sneak peek of the brand new 100-level. Seats in that section, which appear to now be fully installed, will include cup holders additional legroom and slats on the back that provide more airflow.

The second phase of renovations at the Rogers Centre have been ongoing since the Jays' early post-season exit in the American League Wild Card Series in early October.

Since then, the team’s front office said it has removed and recycled 29.5 million pounds of material to set up the new-and-improved 100 level.

The first phase of completed renovations was unveiled at the beginning of the 2022-2023 season and featured new spaces in the “Outfield District” for baseball fans to watch the game and mingle.

The latest round of upgrades are set to be completed right in time for the home opener on April 8, when the Jays take on the Seattle Mariners.