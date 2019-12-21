Toronto-bound lanes of QEW closed following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
A multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga has closed the eastbound lanes of the QEW east of Winston Churchill.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 21, 2019 3:34PM EST
All Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga are closed due to a multi-vehicle collision.
Ontario Provincial Police say four vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on the eastbound lanes east of Winston Churchill Boulevard just after 3 p.m.
Peel paramedics say they transported six people to a hospital.
All were with non-life-threatening injuries, OPP say.
The cause of the crash is unknown.