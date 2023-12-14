Toronto city council has approved a motion renaming Yonge-Dundas Square and asking that the TTC enter a deal with Toronto Metropolitan University that would see Dundas Station renamed "TMU Station" after the university.

The motion was adopted with a majority support.

It follows a process previously put in place by council to rename Dundas Street and other city property following a re-examination of the role Scottish politician Henry Dundas played in slavery.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Coun. Chris Moise said that TMU has agreed to pick up the entire $1.7 million cost of renaming Dundas subway station if it is named after the university.

The motion placed before council by Moise Thursday and seconded by Mayor Olivia Chow asks that council request the TTC board to rename Dundas Station by the fourth quarter of 2024.

The motion also asks that council direct the Yonge Dundas Square Board to rename the square with a name chosen by the Recognition Review Community Advisory Committee by the end of the second quarter next year.

"I'm going to use my section 37 funds to cover the cost of the renaming of that and the name hopefully of Dundas Square will be the chosen name of the advisory committee that met yesterday," Moise said Wednesday.

Moise said that the committee narrowed the choices down to four names over the past few months and selected a name this week, which was "Sankofa Square."

According to the motion, Sankofa originates in Ghana and refers "to the act of reflecting on and reclaiming teachings from the past which enables us to move forward together."

The motion also asks council to request that the Toronto Public Library Board rename the Jane-Dundas library branch by the second or third quarter of 2024 and that the TTC rename Dundas West subway station by 2025.

It would direct the city manager to pause work on the previous process to rename all of Dundas Street until city council provides further direction on the issue.

Moise's office said the move would allow the city to fast-track the renaming of four assets while pausing the rest of the process due to budget pressures. Conversations with the community and the advisory committee would continue, the councillor's office said.

In an email, TMU said that it is "looking forward to working with the City and the TTC on this project" and figuring out next steps if the motion passes.

The university previously expressed interest in paying for a name change that would mention it back in 2011.

The decision to rename Dundas Street and other city property has been controversial.

The most recent estimate pegs the cost at somewhere between $11.3 and 12.7 million. So far the city has already spent $250,000 on the project, money some say would be better spent on bolstering city services rather than a symbolic gesture.

Speaking at council Thursday, Coun. Stephen Holyday spoke out against fast-tracking the renaming via a member's motion instead of proceeding through a regular committee process which allows for community deputations.

On Thursday Holyday unsuccessfully moved a motion to refer the matter to Executive Committee for further study over cost and scholarship favourable to Henry Dundas. It failed in a split 15-11 vote.

In August, three former mayors asked the city to reconsider the decision, citing the practicality of doing so, as well as the research which supports the decision.

Dundas amended a 1792 resolution to gradually abolish the slave trade rather than doing so immediately. Some historians argue that he was a committed abolitionist who was doing his best to make sure that some version of the law passed. Others argue that his reasons were irrelevant.

Council voted in 2021 to rename the street and associated assets following a renewed awareness around anti-black racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death.