Toronto’s largest temporary respite centre for people experiencing homelessness will soon be shutting down for the season.

On Tuesday, the City of Toronto announced that it has stopped accepting new admissions to its 24-hour site at Exhibition Place’s Better Living Centre (BLC), with the plan to completely shut down that location by March 15.

“The City is working to transfer clients to other spaces within the shelter system and those who have filed claims for refugee status will have the opportunity to transfer to hotels outside of Toronto operated by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada,” the City of Toronto said in a Feb. 20 news release.

To help offset the closure of this location, service is being adjusted at two other sites until the city’s winter season programming concludes on April 15.

Starting in mid March, the 60-space warming centre at 75 Elizabeth St., near Bay and Dundas streets, will transition into a 24-hour respite program.

Metro Hall at 55 John St. will also be made available for use as a warming centre with the capacity for about 45 people when temperatures reach -5 C or when Environment Canada issues a winter weather event warning, the city said.

This winter season, the City of Toronto is also operating 24-hour winter respite sites at 20 Gerrard St. E. and 502 Spadina Ave. The Gerrard location, which opened on Nov. 15, has roughly 30 spaces for vulnerable youth, while the one on Spadina, which opened on Nov. 27, has 50 spaces for male-identifying individuals.

The closure of the Better Living Centre respite is not news as the city had noted back in December that the venue at 195 Princes’ Blvd. needed to be vacant by March 25 for another contracted booking.

“The city extends its thanks to Exhibition Place for its partnership in helping the city provide these services,” it said in a release.

The temporary respite at the Better Living Centre first opened on Dec. 21 as a 240-bed program, but was expanded to 300 all-gender spaces when extreme cold weather set in earlier this year. The respite at the BLC has been operating at full capacity since it opened, the city said.

“The city is encouraged that so many people were helped by the services made available at the Better Living Centre. (It) recognizes more supports like this are needed and that is why the Winter Services Plan continues to evolve to address the ongoing challenges faced by people experiencing homelessness,” the City of Toronto said in a release.

The city is asking anyone who needs to access space at these sites to call Central Intake at 416-338-4766 or 1-877-338-3398.

As part of its 2023/2024 Winter Services Plan for People Experiencing Homelessness, the city also added approximately 180 spaces to the shelter system, and activated four warming centres for when the temperature hits -5 C or colder as well as additional surge spaces when it drops to -15 C.

An extra 140 operating hours were also added at 10 city-funded drop-in locations throughout the city for the duration of the winter season.

Further, street outreach teams are being dispatched when the temperature reaches -15 C in an effort to encourage people to come indoors, the city said.

Ongoing work is also underway to tenant 275 housing units available throughout the winter.

In the last three months, approximately 11,000 people have used Toronto’s shelter system. Currently, the city provides shelter for roughly 9,800 people at any given time, almost half of whom are refugees and/or asylum seekers.

This month, on average 144 people per day who sought shelter in Toronto were turned away due to lack of capacity.