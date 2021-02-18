

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a detective stole opioids from the force's evidence lockers to feed an addiction to prescription painkillers - a situation that could affect criminal prosecutions.

The force says now-retired homicide Det. Paul Worden's admission to taking the drugs has prompted an external review.

Spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the force is not considering criminal charges against Worden.

She says the decision to not charge him is similar to police not charging individuals when they respond to drug overdoses.

The force has asked Ontario Provincial Police to review the situation to determine whether criminal cases have been affected.

Gray says the officer retired after the situation came to light and has secured professional help.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.