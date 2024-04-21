A Toronto police officer with 25 years of service has been suspended with pay after allegedly assaulting two women.

On Saturday, Toronto Police Service launched an assault investigation after a man allegedly attended an address and assaulted two women.

That day, 51-year-old Const. Nickolas Kalatzopoulos was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of unlawfully in a dwelling house

He has a May 24 court a date.

Kalatzopoulos is assigned to the Primary Report Intake, Management and Entry unit.