The Toronto Police Service’s first Black female superintendent has been been handed a two-year demotion after helping several members of the service cheat in a 2021 promotional process.

Officer Stacy Clarke was handed the penalty at a police tribunal hearing in downtown Toronto on Wednesday after pleading guilty to seven professional misconduct charges last year.

At a May hearing, Clarke admitted she helped six constables who she was mentoring cheat on promotional exams. Her lawyers told the tribunal she acted out of despair over what she believed to be systemic mistreatment of Black officers in the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and was attempting to diversify its ranks.

Reading her decision to the tribunal, hearing officer Robin McElary-Downer acknowledged such “deficiencies” in the service’s hiring processes, but told the tribunal her role was not to review or make recommendations to police.

“Regardless of the circumstances, [..] honesty and integrity are non-negotiable character traits of the police officer,” she said. “Supt. Clarke's actions demonstrated both were absent.”

“The public needs to bear witness that the Toronto Police Service has no tolerance for this type of conduct and will hold those who demonstrate such irreparable behavior accountable,” she continued.

Clarke has been with the service since 1998. In July 2020, she became the first Black female TPS officer to reach the rank of superintendent.

After allegations of misconduct against her were made public, Clarke was briefly suspended with pay but was reinstated in February 2022.

Clarke will now serve as an inspector for a 24-month period, before she is eligible to reapply for the rank of superintendent.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…