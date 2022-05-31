It’s set to be a hot and humid day again in Toronto as temperatures are set to surpass 30 C on Tuesday, beating a heat record not seen in 78 years and prompting Environment Canada to issue a heat warning.

The weather agency forecasts a high of 32 C at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, surpassing the previous record of 31.1 C in 1944.

However, with humidity today will feel more like 36 C.

“Because of the unusually early spell of oppressive heat, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, encouraging people to be mindful of the heat and ways to stay cool and comfortable while it’s with us,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says.

“A good way to find relief from the heat is naturally along the lakeshore where a fresh lake breeze will keep the high temperature to 25 C.”

On Sunday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto’s first heat event of the season.

The hot conditions pose a health risk, especially for older adults, infants, young children and people with chronic illnesses.

Cooler air is expected to arrive in the city on Wednesday with a few waves of showers and storms during the morning and midday hours.

Wednesday’s high is set to be 24 C, but will feel like 29 with humidity.

Seasonable temperatures in the low 20s are expected for the rest of the week and weekend.