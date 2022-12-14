Snow clearing equipment will be spread across Toronto today ahead of an anticipated winter storm that could drop as much as 10 centimetres of snow on the region.

The move is part of the city’s revised winter weather readiness plan, which will see salt trucks deployed as soon as snow starts sticking to the ground rather than wait for it to significantly accumulate.

A special weather statement issued around 1 p.m. Wednesday for the City of Toronto is forecasting “a risk of freezing rain followed by snowfall” on Thursday.

About five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected, Environment Canada warned in the latest statement, with a risk of freezing rain with ice buildup.

“Freezing rain is possible late Thursday morning before transitioning to snow Thursday afternoon. Snow will taper to flurries or drizzle Thursday evening,” the statement said.

“Strong wind gusts beginning early Thursday morning and diminishing Thursday evening.”

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Mayor John Tory said they have 1,100 pieces of equipment “at the ready” to deal with the storm.

“People will see today some of that equipment being repositioned in different places around the city so it is literally ready to go to work on the streets and sidewalks,” he said. “I think the steps that are necessary will be taken.”

The city has already started salting certain roads in which there is a build up of ice, Director of Operations and Maintenance Vincent Sferrazza told CTV News Toronto.

“As of yesterday we were salting some locations that were experiencing some icy conditions,” he said.

In preparation for the storm, trucks will begin applying liquid brine to high-priority areas such as hills, expressways and bridges—if the temperatures drop enough.

“It will be ready dependent,” Sferrazza said. “But we are ready to activate tomorrow.”

In November the city released its $109.5 million plan to ensure roads and sidewalks are cleared during the winter. The plan includes the use of new snow response technology and guidelines for winter readiness.

The city negotiated a new set of contracts for snow removal, Tory said, which will see salt trucks dispatched as soon as snow sticks to the ground.

Sidewalks and cycling lanes will be salted and ploughed simultaneously once two centimetres of snow accumulates.

It could take four to six hours to salt and plow major roads and expressways, while local roads could take between eight and 14 hours.

Tory added that since the new storm doesn’t appear to be “some sort of Armageddon,” it will be a good opportunity to test out new technology.

The new plan came after a severe blizzard that hit the Greater Toronto Area and parts of Ontario in mid-January, leaving up to 60 centimetres of snow on the ground in some regions.

Tory had to declare a “major snow storm condition” to remove the snow, which forced schools and major roadways to close across the city.

A city report found the snow removal cost the city more than $17 million, which is about 20 per cent of its annual winter maintenance budget.