Toronto City Council has approved a pilot program that would allow personal consumption of alcohol at more than two dozen public parks across the city.

The program passed with Mayor Olivia Chow and 20 councillors voting in favour.

This means Torontonians will be able to drink alcohol beginning on Aug. 2. The program, which will see 27 parks participating, will run until Oct. 9.

City staff will submit a report on the evaluation of the pilot in the first quarter of 2024.

Most of the parks that are part of the pilot are located in downtown Toronto. Here is a full list: