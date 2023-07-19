Toronto council approves pilot program allowing drinking in some parks. Here's the list.
FILE -- Park visitors soak up the sun in Toronto on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Warm weather and a reduction in COVID-19 restrictions has many looking to the outdoors for relief. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share:
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2023 3:37PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 19, 2023 3:37PM EDT
Toronto City Council has approved a pilot program that would allow personal consumption of alcohol at more than two dozen public parks across the city.
The program passed with Mayor Olivia Chow and 20 councillors voting in favour.
This means Torontonians will be able to drink alcohol beginning on Aug. 2. The program, which will see 27 parks participating, will run until Oct. 9.
City staff will submit a report on the evaluation of the pilot in the first quarter of 2024.
Most of the parks that are part of the pilot are located in downtown Toronto. Here is a full list:
- Eglinton Park, Ward 8 - Eglinton-Lawrence
- Earlscourt, Ward 9 - Davenport
- Dufferin Grove Park, Ward 9 - Davenport
- Campbell Avenue Playground and Park, Ward 9 - Davenport
- Dovercourt Park, Ward 9 - Davenport
- Roundhouse Park, Ward 10 - Spadina-Fort York
- Trinity Bellwoods Park, Ward 10 - Spadina-Fort York
- Christie Pits Park, Ward 11 - University-Rosedale
- Queen's Park (110 Wellesley St W), Ward 11 - University-Rosedale
- Sir Winston Churchill Park, Ward 12 - Toronto-St. Paul's
- Oriole Park, Ward 12, Toronto - St. Paul's
- Hillcrest Park, Ward 12, Toronto - St. Paul's
- Cedarvale Park, Ward 12, Toronto - St. Paul's
- June Rowlands Park, Ward 12, Toronto - St. Paul's
- Corktown Common, Ward 13 - Toronto Centre
- Greenwood Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth
- Riverdale Park East, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth
- Withrow Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth
- Monarch Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth
- McCleary Park, Ward 14 - Toronto-Danforth
- Skymark Park, Ward 17 - Don Valley North
- Lee Lifeson Art Park, Ward 18 - Willowdale
- East Toronto Athletic Field, Ward 19 - Beaches-East York
- Milliken Park, Ward 23 - Scarborough North
- Neilson Park – Scarborough, Ward 25 - Scarborough-Rouge Park
- Underpass Park, Ward 13 - Toronto Centre
- Morningside Park, Ward 24 - Scarborough-Guildwood