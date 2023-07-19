Councillor Josh Matlow wants the City of Toronto to explore all possible options to keep the Ontario Science Centre at its long-standing home in Flemingdon Park, including taking over the operation of the facility itself.

The Toronto-St. Paul’s representative, with the support of Don Valley East Coun. Jon Burnside, will be tabling a member motion at today’s Council meeting that asks staff to report back on the future of the facility on Don Mills Road, just south of Eglinton Avenue East.

Some of the aspects Matlow wants considered include the provincial requirements, if any, in the lease with the City of Toronto to operate the Ontario Science Centre or another public-facing attraction at that site along with the feasibility of the city operating the Science Centre at its current location, including an assessment of potential revenues from event rentals.

In mid-April, Ontario Premier Doug Ford first hinted at the possibility of moving the Ontario Science Centre to a smaller site along the waterfront.

The move is now part of the latest development plans for Ontario Place, which is set to include 42 acres of public land, an all-season concert stage, and a marina with retail and dining opportunities.

Matlow, who ran in the recent Toronto mayoral byelection and finished in fifth place, has stood strongly against the relocation of the Science Centre.

“This proposal is a sad shadow of what exists today. It’ll be a Disney Expo version of the real Science Centre,” he said.

“The Ford government isn’t replacing the Science Centre, they’re destroying the one we have. It’ll be a mini Science Centre that you can visit while you’re waiting for your massage at the spa.”

During an interview on Tuesday with CP24.com, Matlow said that the Science Centre is an important resource that should stay exactly where it is.

“It’s a destination, but it also offers free programming for so many kids (from the area.) It also offers so many jobs for people from the community,” he said.

“The Science Centre is a regional attraction, but it also contributes so much to the local community’s quality of life.”

Matlow said he learned just how much people in Flemingdon Park and Thorncliffe Park value the Ontario Science Centre during his recent run for mayor and said he felt a duty to those communities to do what he could to protect it.

“It’s one thing to say that you’re against something, but you also need to put forward solutions to explore,” the Ward 12 councillor said, noting that while the Science Centre is operated by the province, it sits on roughly 110 acres of city-owned parkland in a “burgeoning cultural centre” that includes the Aga Khan Museum and the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre.

Matlow said that that it’s in “Toronto’s interests” to foster the cultural hub in North York and support Thorncliffe Park and Flemingdon Park.

Further, Matlow said he believes that a science centre at that site could feasibly be run by the city much like the Toronto Zoo

“Just because Doug Ford doesn’t value the science centre doesn’t mean we shouldn’t. …. I think (the City of Toronto) has a responsibility to those communities to take an honest look at our options,” he said.

“Nothing stops us from having a science centre on the site.”

With files from CTV News Toronto's Katherine DeClerq.