A man has been charged after allegedly speeding on a downtown Toronto road and failing to stop for police on Friday evening.

Toronto police said officers observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Parliament Street, prompting them to activate their emergency equipment to conduct a stop.

The driver allegedly did not stop and continued to hurtle down the road before making a wrong turn on Adelaide Street East, which is a one-way street.

Officers decided to make intentional contact, colliding with the vehicle in the area of Adelaide Street East and Berkeley Street to prevent the driver from striking oncoming traffic.

Shortly after, the driver was arrested and treated for minor injuries. Police said no other individual was hurt in the incident.

They added that the driver had a firearm and ammunition during the arrest.

On Saturday, police announced that 34-year-old Brennan Moore, of Toronto, had been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police while pursued, careless storage of a firearm and driving a motor vehicle while unlicensed.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.