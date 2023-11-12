Toronto fire will continue its search for an unaccounted for person on Monday morning after a house exploded in Scarborough.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 11:40 a.m. at a residence on Kitchener Road, which is near Kingston and Galloway roads.

“Upon their arrival, (crews), of course, immediately reported a high level of damage consistent with what we generally see as a result of an explosion,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters at the scene.

“Unfortunately, we do have reports that there was one occupant in the structure at the time of the incident. We have not yet been able to locate that person. So, from an operational standpoint, we are proceeding with the understanding that there may be one person remaining in the structure.”

The fire is now has been now contained and Enbridge has disconnect the gas supply to the neighbourhood. Pegg urged anyone who smells gas and has concerns to call 911 for assistance.

He said one firefighter sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Multiple emergency service teams attended the scene and did a preliminary search of the debris, but they have not found a body, Toronto Fire Service (TFS) told CP24 in a Sunday evening update.

Firefighters remain on watch at this time, they said.

The plan is for crews to resume their search on Monday morning when heavy equipment will be brought in, said TFS.

A TTC bus was made available for any residents displaced from their home and in need of shelter.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

More to come. This is a developing story.