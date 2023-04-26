Several people were rescued from balconies and a roof after a large fire broke out late Tuesday night at a house in downtown Toronto.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Toronto Fire Services (TFS) were called to a residence in the Kensington-Chinatown area on D’Arcy Street, just east of Huron Street.

There, crews located a large fire at a house and quickly came to the assistance of those calling for help.

Toronto fire told CP24 that the fire spread to a neighbouring residence and caused some damage. Firefighters remain at the scene.

And while no serious injuries were reported, Toronto fire said emergency responders assessed and treated six people at the scene for minor injuries.

TTC buses have been brought in to temporarily shelter those who have been displaced by the three-alarm fire, which was brought under control just after midnight.

The fire marshal along with Toronto fire investigators will be probing the circumstances surrounding this fire. Currently, there is no word on the cause of its origin, TFS said.