Toronto gas prices set to spike to near record highs: expert
Gas prices are displayed as a motorist prepares to pump gas at a station in North Vancouver on May 10, 2011. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Wednesday, August 25, 2021 8:53PM EDT
Gas prices in Toronto are about to spike to near record highs, an expert says.
According to Dan McTeague, with Canadians for Affordable Energy, gas prices in Toronto will increase by a one cent on Thursday before spiking by five cents on Friday.
He said prices are on currently on average $1.34 per litre in the city.
According to McTeague, the increase will put gas prices in Toronto near a record high.