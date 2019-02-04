

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Winter-weary Torontonians are getting a much-needed reprieve following a week of bone-chilling temperatures.

At 12 Con Monday afternoon, Toronto set a new record high temperature for Feb. 4, beating the previousrecord of 11 C set back in 1991.

“The normal daytime high, to put it in perspective, is around - 2.2 C,” said CP24 Meteorologist Chris Potter.

Last year on this day, the city sat at -1.5 C.

Monday’s record marks a drastic upward swing from last week, when the city saw several days with wind chill values in the minus 30s.

The warm-up means that some of the snow that blanketed the GTA last week is getting a chance to melt off.

While Tuesday will see a return to more seasonable temperatures, a high of 1 C is still expected,according to Environment Canada. However, the wind chill is expected make it feel more like - 12 by tomorrow night.

On Wednesday, the temperature is expected to hover below the freezing mark at -1 C, with periods of freezing rain or snow.

A high of 4 C is expected on Thursday, but it comes with a 60 per cent chance of snow or rain.