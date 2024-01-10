The first proposed budget of Mayor Olivia Chow’s tenure includes a 10.5 per cent property tax increase, one of the largest the city has seen in years, as Toronto struggles to make up a persistent deficit.

Budget Chief Shelley Carroll announced the proposed tax rate ahead of a meeting of the Budget Committee Wednesday.

The rate includes a nine per cent property tax increase, as well as a 1.5 per cent bump to the city building fund.

The budget includes a small increase to the police budget, as well as a freeze on TTC fares for 2024.

The committee is set to hear more details in a presentation from city staff on the 2024 operating budget as well as the 2024 to 2033 capital budget and plan this morning.

Toronto has been struggling to right its finances amid dragging losses from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as high inflation that has driven up costs.

The city managed to secure a large financial victory recently in a deal with the province that will see the province take responsibility for the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway. That deal will unlock billions for the city in the coming year and will already free up $400 million for 2024, Carroll said. But she said the city still needs more from other levels of government. The city has also been petitioning the federal government for further funding, particularly around shelter for refugees and housing.

Prior to the budget process, Chow said that she would be assessing the city’s needs before the tax rate was determined.

Council will debate and vote on the budget in February.

More to come…