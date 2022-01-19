The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert due to freezing temperatures.

Environment Canada also issued a special weather statement for the Toronto-area on Wednesday due to freezing temperatures that may result in icy conditions.

The weather agency said that above freezing temperatures have spread across southern Ontario Wednesday morning and highs today are expected to be in the low to mid-single digits.

“Late this afternoon, a cold front will push through the region which will cause temperatures to abruptly drop below freezing in time for the evening commute,” the agency stated Wednesday.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

The weather agency said there is a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries Wednesday morning. A temperature of -2 C is expected this afternoon and -16 C this evening. The tempeture is expected to drop even further to -20 C overnight.

The special weather statement comes as the city continues to carry out snow-clearing operations after a blizzard hit parts of Ontario, including Toronto, on Monday. The clean-up is expected to last days.