Toronto just broke a 63-year temperature record
Two women walk underneath the colourful fall foliage along the boardwalk in Harbour Square Park in Toronto on Monday, November 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler
Published Saturday, November 5, 2022 4:17PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, November 5, 2022 4:17PM EDT
Saturday saw Toronto break a 63-year record for high temperatures.
The daytime high record for Toronto on Nov. 5 was previously set in 1959 at 20 degrees.
By Saturday afternoon, the city reached 23 degrees, and temperatures could continue to rise.
Environment Canada has also issued high wind warnings for Saturday afternoon into the evening across much of southern Ontario. The agency is predicting gusts of up to 80 km/h beginning in the afternoon and continuing into the evening.