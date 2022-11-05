Saturday saw Toronto break a 63-year record for high temperatures.

The daytime high record for Toronto on Nov. 5 was previously set in 1959 at 20 degrees.

By Saturday afternoon, the city reached 23 degrees, and temperatures could continue to rise.

We’ve broken a daytime high record again for Toronto (recorded at Pearson airport). Previous daytime high record for Nov. 5th 20.0 degrees in 1959. We’ve already reached 23 degrees today & it could still get warmer. Details tonight on @CTVToronto on how long the warmup lasts. — Jess Smith CTV (@JessicaSmithCTV) November 5, 2022

Environment Canada has also issued high wind warnings for Saturday afternoon into the evening across much of southern Ontario. The agency is predicting gusts of up to 80 km/h beginning in the afternoon and continuing into the evening.