Mayor John Tory says he believes the province will follow the recommendation of Toronto's top public health doctor and place the city into the grey zone of the Ford government's tiered reopening framework next week.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, previously asked that the city re-enter the framework in the grey zone, which will allow all retail stores to open to customers with reduced capacity.

Speaking to CP24 on Friday, Tory said he believes the province will approve that request when they announce what restrictions will remain in place in Toronto, Peel Region, and North Bay later today.

"I think the province will accept this recommendation because it is one that is very thoughtful and based on some numbers," Tory said.

The medical officer of health in Peel has also recommended that his region enter the grey zone next week. Other parts of the GTA, including the regions of York, Halton, and Durham, are all in the red zone, which allows restaurants to resume in-person dining and other businesses, such as gyms and hair salons, to reopen.

Tory said that while some people may want Toronto to enter the red zone of the framework, the city's case numbers are still too high.

"A lot of people talk about, 'Well we should be in red so that restaurants can open,' and I really wish they could but the red zone has a number of about 40 cases per 100,000 of population (and) we are presently at about 72. Peel is at about 100," he said.

"So these are numbers that are still of concern. The variants are still of concern, they've kind of doubled in the last week or so."

All regions of the province, with the exception of the three COVID-19 hot spots, have now transitioned back into the colour-coded framework.

In the grey zone of the framework, many businesses will remain closed, however all non-essential retail stores will be permitted to open with 25 per cent of their regular indoor capacity. Supermarkets, pharmacies, and convenience stores will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

If Toronto enters the grey zone next week, it will also mean that the province's stay-at-home order will be lifted and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people will be permitted once again.

Toronto has been under lockdown for more than 100 consecutive days and the mayor acknowledged Friday that some residents are not happy with his support for continued closures.

"I believe that what we are doing here is avoiding a lockdown down the road," Tory said.

"I think the worst result possible would be to have a lockdown say in four or six weeks from now just as the patio season is getting into swing and just as the restaurants really have a chance to have a lot more people patronizing them."

The mayor said he does not believe Toronto residents want to endure another lockdown later this spring.

"I just dont think people want that above and beyond anything else. The grey zone will allow us a cautious reopening that is consistent with what the best practices have been all over the world when you are coming out of a big wave," he said.

"I just think it is the right thing to do. It may not be the popular thing to do."