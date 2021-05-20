Toronto police have charged a 21-year-old man after he was allegedly found with a loaded handgun and a quantity of drugs, including fentanyl, MDMA and cocaine.

On Wednesday, officers from the service’s central north major crime unit conducted a firearm investigation near Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East.

Officers allege that a man and two women in the area were believed to be in possession of a firearm. The man and women were located and a firearm and a quantity of drugs were recovered, police said.

Of the drugs allegedly seized, police said they recovered 28 grams of fentanyl, 34 grams of cocaine, and 27 grams of MDMA.

As a result of their investigation, 21-year-old Toronto resident Logan Lee Wyszynski-Brahan was arrested.

He is facing 12 charges, including possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possess a weapon dangerous to the public, and possess proceeds of crime under $5000.

Wyszynski-Brahan is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom virtually on Thursday.

Police said the two women were released unconditionally.