A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly vandalized some buildings in Parkdale with antisemitic graffiti, in what police say is the third such hate-motivated incident involving the suspect.

On Feb. 23, police said, officers were called to the area of King Street West and Dufferin Street for a report of mischief.

Police said the accused vandalized “several” mixed-used buildings in the area with spray-painted antisemitic symbols.

Upon his arrest the following day, police said Michael Park, 35, of Toronto, provided officers with false information.

Park is facing charges of mischief under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, and failure to comply with a probation order in connection with the suspected hate-motivated mischief investigation.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Monday.

Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto that Park had been previously charged following two separate attacks targeting the city’s Jewish community in the summer of 2021.

At that time, police said that the accused was seen in two separate Toronto neighbourhoods with a “non-permanent” swastika drawn on his chest. Police said in both cases, he hurled antisemitic slurs at individuals before assaulting them.

Park was originally released on bail with a surety following those two incidents.

It is not clear what the resolution to those charges was.

Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged hate-motivated mischief on Feb. 23 to contact them at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.