A Toronto man has been accused of sexually assaulting two girls at a mall in Newmarket.

York Regional Police said they were called to Upper Canada Mall in the Yonge Street and Davis Drive area on July 5 for a report of a sexual assault.

When officers arrived, they learned an 11-year-old girl had allegedly been followed by an unknown man, who then touched her in a sexual manner.

Two days later, police returned to the mall after security staff spotted and recognized the suspect. He was shortly taken into custody.

During the investigation, officers learned about a second victim, a 15-year-old, who was allegedly touched in a sexual manner while in the mall on June 16.

As a result, the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Sina Shafti-Keramat, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference – person under 16, and two counts of failure to comply with a judicial release order.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS www.1800222tips.com.