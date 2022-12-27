Police in Durham Region have arrested and charged a Toronto man in connection with two separate stabbings in Whitby this month.

On Dec. 2 at around 6:30 a.m., police responded to a stabbing incident in the Dunlop Street East and Brock Street South area.

Upon arrival, officers located a 51-year-old man with life-threatening injuries who was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

On Christmas Day at around 12 p.m., police responded to a stabbing incident at a gas station at the corner of Gilbert Street East and Brock Street South.

Upon arrival, officers located a 52-year-old male victim with serious injuries.

The victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he remains in stable condition.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances leading up to either incident.

Durham Regional Police have charged 32-year-old Arnold Chan with two counts each of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon (dangerous).

He was held for a bail hearing, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact D/Cst. Fitzgerald of Central West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1877, or to contact Durham Regional Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.