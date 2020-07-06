

Kerrisa Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto Police have arrested a man in connection with three child sexual assault incidents allegedly dating back to 2003.

On Sunday, June 14, police received a complaint about historical sexual offences in the Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue area in Scarborough.

It’s alleged that between the years of 2003 and 2014, a man sexually assaulted three different children on numerous occasions.

Patgunalingam Rasalingam, 48, of Toronto, was arrested on Monday, June 15, 2020.

He was charged with three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police are concerned there may be other victims.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, August 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.