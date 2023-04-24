A 22-year-old Toronto man is facing more than 20 charges in connection with an armed robbery investigation from 2021.

On June 16, 2021, Peel police said a victim was robbed at gunpoint near Goreway and Etude drives in Mississauga.

The victim was shot in the leg when he tried to pursue the suspect. Police confirmed he suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say their investigation identified Sharmake Hassan, of Toronto, as the suspect.

Officers from the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau, alongside Toronto police’s Tactical Unit, executed a search warrant at a Toronto home on Monday. As a result, police seized a Glock 30, a 0.45-calibre handgun, a firearm silencer and an undisclosed quantity of drugs from the residence..

Hassan is facing 21 separate charges, including robbery with a firearm, discharge a firearm in a careless manner, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He attended a bail hearing on Monday. The charges have not yet been proven in court.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).