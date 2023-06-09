Toronto man guilty of manslaughter in death of toddler
Published Friday, June 9, 2023 5:33PM EDT
A Toronto man has been found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the death of a toddler two years ago.
The incident occurred on March 19, 2021. According to police, officers were called to a hospital in the city's west end to investigate a sudden death.
A two-year-old child had died after being brought to the hospital in medical distress.
A post-mortem examination determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma, and the homicide unit took over the investigation.
A few months later, a suspect identified as Rodrigo Flores-Romero was charged with second-degree murder. At the time, police said the suspect and toddler knew each other.
On Friday, Flores-Romero's lawyer confirmed to CTV News Toronto that his client had been found not guilty of the charge and was convicted of manslaughter instead.
Flores-Romero’s sentencing will be held at a later date. A manslaughter conviction can lead to a maximum life sentence in jail.