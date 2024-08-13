Trevaun Douglas recently undertook the most physically and mentally challenging experience of his life so that children and families in one North York neighbourhood could get a good start to the new school year.

Last Saturday, Douglas embarked on a 134-kilometre fundraising walk from Toronto to the U.S. side of Niagara Falls.

His goal was to raise $25,000 to buy good-quality backpacks and school supplies and shoes for children as well as food and gift cards for parents in Lawrence Heights. The money would also be used to allow kids get a haircut or new hairstyles.

So far, his “Back To School Supplies For Kids In Need” fundraiser has collected more than $8,000 in donations.

Douglas stopped by CP24 Breakfast on Tuesday and said that he plans to host a back-to-school event on Aug. 28 in the community to distribute the donations.

“My plan is to raise $25,000 for kids in Lawrence Heights. They really need it,” said Douglas, who wore a 25-pound weighted vest during the trek.

“(It) represents the $25,000 I would like to raise for the youth in Lawrence Heights.”

Douglas, who also lives and works in the public housing community, has organized a number of fundraisers over the last 10 years to support youth in the Lawrence Heights neighbourhood. In May, he held his first charity walk from Toronto to Hamilton, which raised almost $2,700 for a spa day for mothers in need.

For his latest endeavour, Douglas told CP24 that five friends initially joined him, however long-time pal Pius Adu Adarkwa was the only one to make it to the finish line with him in Niagara Falls, New York 46 hours later. The challenge took about 15 hours longer than what Douglas had initially estimated.

Nonetheless, he said that the successful completion of their trek was a “collective effort,” one that wouldn’t have been possible without the encouragement of his team of supporters, including Toronto police’s 32 Division, who donated running shoes to the challenge’s participants.

Douglas documented their journey through posts on his Instagram and TikTok, filming a final video moments before reaching their final destination.

To prepare for the feat, Douglas said he did what is known as a “one-punch man challenge,” which includes 100 squats and a 10-kilometre run daily for a week before starting the challenge.

“Right now, my legs are still dead. However, I’m recovering and if there are any massages out there, let me know,” he laughed during an interview with CP24’s Jee-Yun Lee.

Adu Adarkwa, meanwhile, said he’s doing well after completing the test of endurance, but “just needs to rest (his) legs.”

“I did this to support Trey. … Trey and I have been friends since Grade 9, and when he told me, I made sure that I’m going to see it through, even though he almost gave up.”

On the fundraiser’s crowdfunding page, Douglas chronicles how the journey was “more challenging that anticipated” as they encountered swelling in the knees, ankles, and hips, blisters on the feet, sleep deprivation, dehydration, heat, and even mosquitos and wildlife.

“Despite all this, my friend Pius persevered and completed the walk,” he wrote.

Douglas told CP24 that there were “many times,” he thought he was going to fail, adding during the experience, he only slept one hour in total over four 15-minute periods.

Abd Adarkwa, meanwhile, only took one 15-minute rest.

He said he hopes that one day the kids they support through this fundraiser will return the favour and help others in need in the community.

In the end, Douglas said the motivation for this effort is encourage and support youth and families in Lawrence Heights.

“In Lawrence Heights, a lot of the youth, their parents are going through financial burdens and what I want to do is just show (them) that they can do anything they put their mind to. And I’m just very grateful to all those who have been donating so far,” he said.

“Even if we don’t make it to the $25,000, I’m going to make sure that every kid in Lawrence Heights gets a backpack, gets a clean haircut, and gets free shoes.”