The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is looking to locate a man wanted in connection with an assault that took place in the city’s northwest end.

On July 14, TPS responded to a call in the Weston Road and Coulter Avenue area.

It is alleged that a man refused to let two women leave a residence and assaulted the two women repeatedly.

Police say one woman was able to flee the residence and call for help.

TPS has identified Toronto resident Liban Mohamud, 39, as a suspect in their investigation.

Mohamud is wanted for fifteen charges; one count of assault with a weapon, four counts of assault, two counts of forcible confinement, two counts of mischief to property, two counts of uttering threats, two counts of choking to overcome resistance and two counts of theft under $5000.

Police describe Mohamud as 5'10, with a medium build, short receding hair, goatee, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweater, black jeans, and a black Toronto Blue Jays cap.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1200.