Police are searching for a Toronto man wanted in connection with a sexual assault at a residence in the east end of the city.

A release issued by Toronto police Sunday said the incident, which took place between March 3 and 6 in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Parma Court, was reported to them on Saturday.

Investigators allege that the suspect was at the victim’s residence sometime over the weekend and, while there, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene, they said.

Toronto police identified 39-year-old Marc Orecchia as a suspect in this case on Sunday.

Orecchia is wanted for one count of threatening bodily harm, one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of sexual assault.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police describe Orecchia as five-foot-four, with a thin build and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toronto Police Service at at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.