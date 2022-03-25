John Tory is hoping to lead Canada’s largest city for four more years.

Tory announced Friday morning that he will run for re-election in October, saying in a statement that he decided to seek a third consecutive term after getting his family’s blessing and support.

“I am running for mayor for another term because I believe Toronto needs an experienced leader who will continue to work hard with both the federal and provincial governments to ensure Toronto stays on track and continue to work on making Toronto a more livable and more affordable place to live, to work and build a future,” he said in a statement.

Tory spent much of his second tenure leading the city through the COVID-19 pandemic. At the beginning of the global health crisis, he declared the city’s first state of emergency in response to the virus.

Tory said he wants to continue guiding Toronto as it recovers from the pandemic in the next few years.

“This is about protecting our progress and making sure Toronto comes out of this pandemic stronger than ever. That’s what I’ve done every day as Mayor - including over the last two years confronting COVID-19 - and that’s what I am going to do if I am fortunate enough to be re-elected again in October,” he said.

Tory was first elected as Toronto’s mayor in 2014. He was re-elected in 2018 and returned to City Hall with a slimmed-down council following Premier Doug Ford’s decision to slash the number of wards in the middle of the campaign.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 24.